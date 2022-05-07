Mother nature providing a perfect Mother's Day forecast for the Tri-State

The forecast is looking perfect for your mother's day. It'll start off cool and not get too warm during the afternoon. The cooler weather will be short lived unfortunately. As we head into the beginning of the new week, high pressure will develop over the northeast U.S.. This will allow southeast winds to funnel in much warmer weather and hinder clouds from really developing. This pattern will be stubborn and last us into the foreseeable future. The warmth we experience later next week could even be record breaking. Record highs this time of the year are in the upper 80s to low 90s depending on the specific day.
In short, if you want a sneak peak of summer weather, this week we are going to get it!
TONIGHT: 49 (Mostly Clear)
Cool weather is in store for us tonight with mostly clear skies. This will allow the perfect opportunity to open some windows overnight to cool out your living space.
TOMORROW: 73 (Mostly Sunny)
Mother's Day is looking splendid with sunny skies and mild weather. It shouldn't feel too cool or too warm, it'll feel as Goldilocks put it "justttt right!" Winds shouldn't be too much to worry either about as we'll have light winds out of the SE from 5-10mph.
MONDAY: 56 / 83 (Partly Sunny)
As we begin your next work week, we should see just a little bit more cloud cover but things stay dry. It'll be noticeably warmer as gusty winds out of the SE bring in much warmer air.
TUESDAY: 64 / 89 (Mostly Sunny)
Sunnier skies return and that brings about much warmer conditions. This is due to high pressure over the northeast U.S. developing which will allow warmer weather to be here to stay for a while.
WEDNESDAY: 66 / 89 (Mostly Sunny)
High pressure doesn't relent and we'll see almost a carbon-copy of Tuesday on Wednesday.
LATE NEXT WEEK: 60s / upper 80s (Mostly Sunny)
Our potentially record shattering heat will continue from the mid-week into the end of the week.