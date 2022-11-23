Multiple rounds of rain head for the Tri-State

It was a perfect day to travel ahead of that Thanksgiving holiday; today’s mostly sunny skies may have given way to mostly cloudy conditions, but temperatures still reached the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the Tri-State. The evening ahead looks as though it will remain just as pleasant as temperatures gradually dwindle from 50° around dinnertime to 46° by 10 o’clock under mainly cloudy skies. Overnight low temperatures are only expected to dive as low as the upper 30s throughout the region, allowing for a fairly pleasant start to our Thanksgiving.
After falling to 37° in Evansville early Thursday morning, those of you partaking in the Turkey Day 5K in Downtown Evansville will have to suit up for temperatures in the mid to low 40s around race time (that’s 8AM). We are however, expecting chances of rainfall to reach the Tri-State as early as Thursday afternoon. As a result, you may want to grab an umbrella in addition to that pumpkin pie as you head out to your Thanksgiving get togethers. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the Tri-State but it appears as though rain showers will remain prevalent across the Lower Ohio Valley for the remainder of our Thanksgiving and into early Black Friday. If there’s a silver lining here, the added cloud cover and moisture will only allow temperatures and fall off into the mid 40s for those of you hitting those early morning doorbusters on Friday.