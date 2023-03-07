National Weather Service confirms multiple tornadoes occurred in the Tri-State on Friday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 38.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 17.8 feet Friday, March
17.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

National Weather Service confirms multiple tornadoes occurred in the Tri-State on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Confirmed Tornadoes as of 1:20PM 3/7/23
Gunnar Consol

After active weather swept through the Tri-State on Friday, March 3, survey crews from the National Weather Service offices in Louisville, KY and Paducah, KY have confirmed multiple tornadoes.

Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed the EF-1 in Dubois County. The estimated peak wind was 105mph, the length of that tornado was 7.3 miles long, with a maximum width of 400 yards. The tornado first touched down north of Duff, trekked northeast, crossed IN-SR 58, and lifted north of W. Schuetter Road. This impacted areas to the immediate west of Jasper.

Tuesday, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 in Dale (Spencer Co.), an EF-0 in Darmstadt (Vanderburgh Co.), and an EF-1 in Saint Joseph (Vanderburgh Co.). 

Even though the surveying is complete, information is still being processed and being prepared to be made public. Once this is done, more information about the tornadoes in Vanderburgh and Spencer counties will be made available. 

EF SCALE

For reference, the Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF) is above with the rank and corresponding estimated winds.

You can see photos of storm damage from Friday by clicking here. You can also click here to submit photos of your own.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you