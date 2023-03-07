National Weather Service confirms multiple tornadoes occurred in the Tri-State on Friday

After active weather swept through the Tri-State on Friday, March 3, survey crews from the National Weather Service offices in Louisville, KY and Paducah, KY have confirmed multiple tornadoes.
Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed the EF-1 in Dubois County. The estimated peak wind was 105mph, the length of that tornado was 7.3 miles long, with a maximum width of 400 yards. The tornado first touched down north of Duff, trekked northeast, crossed IN-SR 58, and lifted north of W. Schuetter Road. This impacted areas to the immediate west of Jasper.
Tuesday, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 in Dale (Spencer Co.), an EF-0 in Darmstadt (Vanderburgh Co.), and an EF-1 in Saint Joseph (Vanderburgh Co.).
Even though the surveying is complete, information is still being processed and being prepared to be made public. Once this is done, more information about the tornadoes in Vanderburgh and Spencer counties will be made available.
For reference, the Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF) is above with the rank and corresponding estimated winds.
You can see photos of storm damage from Friday by clicking here. You can also click here to submit photos of your own.