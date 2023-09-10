New Temperature Trend

Today: We saw mostly sunny skies today, a few passing clouds giving brief moments of shade. Temperatures climbed into the low 80s feeling a bit warmer if you were out in the sun. As we head into the evening hours things will begin to cool down into the 70s. Through the overnight hours skies will remain clear, and we will start to get closer to our low temperature of 61 degrees.
Tomorrow: It feels as if we are teased with a taste of fall, and then sprung back into summer. Well tomorrow will feel a bit more like summer as we head back into the mid to upper 80s. The sunshine will take the stage tomorrow as well making it feel even warmer outside. If you're a summer lover, I suggest you soak up the warm weather and clear skies. We are less than two weeks from fall, heading into Tuesday the temperature will get in the fall spirit and drop as well.
Tuesday: A cold front will start to roll into the Tri-State on Tuesday dropping our high for the day into the low to mid 70s. Along this front a low pressure system will develop bringing rain chances back into the forecast. As of now, the models are showing the rain moving into the area between 2-4. It doesn't look to be a major event, but it could be our first significant rainfall for most of the Tri-State in a few weeks. That cold front will also make our evenings a bit chilly as well, dropping all the way into the mid 50s. You may even need to break out a hoodie as we head into the evening hours. That will lead to a trend of below average temperatures that continue throughout the week.