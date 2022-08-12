Nice and comfortable conditions return for the weekend

TODAY: We're finally feeling the nice, crisp air that we've been expecting over the last few days. The abundance of sunshine will be with us through the entire day. Highs will rise into the lower 80s with dew points dropping. The lower humidity will be noticeable.
THIS WEEKEND: I would plan for a primarily dry weekend. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. There is a small chance of showers on Sunday. Chances increase next week but we are still tracking a lot of dry time in the extended forecast.