Nice and warm Tuesday; severe threat Wednesday

TODAY: It's a gorgeous start to our morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. You can expect a wonderful day with highs reaching the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be coming in from the southwest but will remain less humid.
TONIGHT: It will stay quiet and calm this evening and into the early morning of your Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s with dry skies.
TOMORROW: There is a Threat Day in effect for Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the western and southern portions under a "2" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. Two rounds of storms are expected to push through tomorrow. The first round will likely come through the first part of the afternoon, while the second development will push through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The greatest threats will likely be damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could cause flooding. Hail and tornadoes are out of the question but seem to be on the lower end of the threat scale.