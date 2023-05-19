TODAY: It's going to be a warm and dry Friday. As winds continue ushering in heat and moisture, it will feel slightly muggy. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. There is still a light haze to our skies you'll notice from the Canadian wildfires. For the most part, we will stay dry for your Friday.
TONIGHT: As the sun sets, the inbound cold front will likely be closing in on our area. Showers and storms will be developing between 6-9PM. Those will linger into your Saturday morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s.
THIS WEEKEND: Once the front moves out of the Tri-State, sunshine will return, and temperatures will be slightly cooler. Saturday's highs will only be in the low to mid 70s with breezy winds out of the north. Sunday keeps us dry as highs go back up into the upper 70s. Dry weather is expected to persist through much of next week.