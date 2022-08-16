Nice weather continues

Despite some added cloud cover, it has been an absolutely beautiful day throughout the Tri-State. After seeing temperatures top out in the upper 70s and low 80s earlier on, the evening ahead looks as though it will remain just as pleasant. Expect temperatures near 76° during your dinner hour before tumbling to 68° by 10 o'clock; the combination of clear skies and northerly winds will allow the mercury to fall back to 62° overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning.
Our Wednesday ahead looks as though it will remain just as nice as our Tuesday. We will wake up to a morning low temperature in the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley along with partly cloudy skies and a nice northeasterly wind. That combination will help keep temperatures from climbing much higher than the mid to low 80s areawide later that day; we will reach a high temperature of just 82° in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon. Expect temperatures around 80° by tomorrow evening's commute before we dip to 77° by 7 o'clock and even to 70° by 10 PM.