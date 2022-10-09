Not as cold, but still chilly as we kickstart a new work week

Can you believe it? Fall Festival is officially over, and Franklin Street has already reassumed its charming and quieter self. Today, finding evidence of the festival happening just yesterday evening is shockingly hard to come by. We had a nice chilly end to Fall Festival, but we're going to see temperatures warming up as we head into the second week of October. But fret not, cooler fall-like weather is going to return yet again once we hit the midweek.
Just another nice and pleasant week weatherwise yet again. Not much in the way of rain chances this week which is good news for outdoor plans! But, the continuing dry spell is not good news for all those dusty and dirty cars that haven't had the rains in awhile to give them a natural washdown. We're hoping to cash in on some slight showers Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region.
TONIGHT: 45 (Clear)
Conditions tonight will be chilly yet again; however, they won't nearly be as cold as they were last night. As a result, there are no more frost advisories in effect. This means sensitive vegetation does not need to be covered or brought inside unless it is extremely cold intolerant.
TOMORROW: 78 (Sunny)
Temperatures will be a step warmer than they were today and yesterday. A slight warmup tomorrow into the midweek will allow sunny conditions to remain but temperatures climbing gradually day by day.
TUESDAY: 53 / 81 (Mostly Sunny)
Even warmer on Tuesday with highs approaching the low 80s by the afternoon. We could be seeing a little bit more cloud cover as high pressure begins to weaken.
WEDNESDAY: 60 / 82 (Partly Sunny w/ Chance of Showers)
By midweek, high pressure begins fading allowing some shower chances to come back into the picture. The rain chances are also associated with a cold front moving through the Tri-State which will drop temperatures back down to fall-like levels.
THURSDAY INTO THE WEEKEND: 40s / 60s (Sunnier)
Get those corn maze, and apple picking plans solidified because the late week and next weekend are looking perfect with fall-like weather making a return. We could even see our next frost advisories in effect by next weekend. So until then, no worries for frosts until around this time next week.