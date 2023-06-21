Cloudy skies made for a cooler day throughout the Lower Ohio valley - after seeing afternoon high temperatures peak near 90° in spots yesterday, we only reached an afternoon high of 81° in Evansville earlier on. The combination of mostly cloudy skies and sporadic sprinkles will linger throughout the evening hours ahead, allowing temperatures gradually dwindle from 77° around dinnertime to 73° by 10 o’clock. We will wake up to partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday morning with an overnight low temperature near 64°.
Not-so-summerlike for the start of Summer
While we are not expecting much in the way of rainfall for our Thursday, our cloud cover will still be quite prevalent throughout the Tri-State. Expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow; we are only expected to reach an afternoon high temperature near 80 in Evansville - if that forecast holds, it will mark the coolest day in the River City in nearly a week and a half.
If you’re wondering where all of our heat went, especially considering that the summer season just got underway, you won’t have to wait all that long before it returns. After reaching 84° on Friday, high temperatures are expected to surge back into the mid to low 90s for both Saturday and Sunday along the Ohio River. In fact, Sunday’s anticipated high temperature of 93° will be made to feel even hotter by dew point values in the upper 60s - this could make it feel as hot as 97° in Evansville on Sunday!
