 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Not-so-summerlike for the start of Summer

  • 0
Temperatures climb higher
Cameron Hopman

Cloudy skies made for a cooler day throughout the Lower Ohio valley - after seeing afternoon high temperatures peak near 90° in spots yesterday, we only reached an afternoon high of 81° in Evansville earlier on. The combination of mostly cloudy skies and sporadic sprinkles will linger throughout the evening hours ahead, allowing temperatures gradually dwindle from 77° around dinnertime to 73° by 10 o’clock. We will wake up to partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday morning with an overnight low temperature near 64°.

While we are not expecting much in the way of rainfall for our Thursday, our cloud cover will still be quite prevalent throughout the Tri-State. Expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow; we are only expected to reach an afternoon high temperature near 80 in Evansville - if that forecast holds, it will mark the coolest day in the River City in nearly a week and a half.
 
If you’re wondering where all of our heat went, especially considering that the summer season just got underway, you won’t have to wait all that long before it returns. After reaching 84° on Friday, high temperatures are expected to surge back into the mid to low 90s for both Saturday and Sunday along the Ohio River. In fact, Sunday’s anticipated high temperature of 93° will be made to feel even hotter by dew point values in the upper 60s - this could make it feel as hot as 97° in Evansville on Sunday!

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you