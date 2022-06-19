Noticeably warmer tomorrow as another heatwave sets its eyes on the Tri-State

We've seen some gorgeous conditions here in the Tri-State for our Father's Day and Juneteenth holiday. Things have been dry, mild, and sunny. For this time of the year, it couldn't get much better.
I hope you enjoyed the weather this weekend, because we're going to see some heat and humidity return to the Tri-State just like we saw last week.
TONIGHT: 58 (Clear)
Enjoy the refreshing conditions tonight because this will be our last night in the 50s with low humidity for a while.
TOMORROW: 93 (Sunny)
Humidity still won't be too bad, but it'll be higher than the past few days and the heat will begin to kick in by the afternoon.
TUESDAY-SUNDAY: 70s / upper 90s (Sunny)
Temperatures and humidity are expected to be up again and back to some toasty levels. This heat will be similar to the heat from last week; however, it is not expected to be as record breaking. We'll even see some potential cloud cover on some days which will help shade us from the sun. The problem is that we still aren't expecting to see much in terms of rain which is going to continue our dry spell.
Some parts of the Tri-State are seeing abnormally dry conditions which will be worsened by this hot dry stretch. The National Weather Service warns that a sudden onset of drought conditions could arise if we continue to see heat without rain –like we have been lately.