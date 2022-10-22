Oh my gourd! Nice and mild fall conditions expected for our Sunday

TONIGHT: 60 (Mostly Cloudy)
No need for those heaters to be on tonight. We're seeing much warmer conditions overnight than earlier in the week. So crack open those windows and let that fresh air in, there's no worry for things getting too cold tonight.
TOMORROW: 80 (Sunny)
Today was warm, sure, but tomorrow is going to be even warmer. We reached 77° in Evansville for our Saturday afternoon but we could see those numbers in the low 80s by our Sunday afternoon. Expect breezy conditions to continue, don't worry too much about that hair, especially if you're going to be along any riverfronts where the wind will be especially breezy.
MONDAY: 58 / 79 (Mostly Sunny)
Expect a repeat of our Sunday on Monday, it's nice starting off the week with no surprises. But Monday evening pack that rain gear as you prepare for Tuesday.
TUESDAY: 61 / 71 (Cloudy w/ Rain Likely and Thunderstorms Possible)
Finally, rain chances! We've see a bone-dry October and some rain will be beneficial. We can expect rain throughout the day Tuesday with chances for some thunderstorms primarily after 1pm. We're not expecting especially high rainfall totals but any will be more than we've seen recently.
MIDDLE TO LATE WEEK: 40s & 50s / 60s (Sunny then Partly Sunny)
We're going back to average with temperatures sitting between the 40s and 60s daily as we approach next weekend. So the weather whiplash will come to an end by around Wednesday. Then we can expect pretty consistent weather into at least the beginning of November.