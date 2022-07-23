 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 each afternoon.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, Western Kentucky, Southern Illinois,
and Southwestern Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

One last day of dangerous heat before a cooler and more wet pattern change takes hold

  • 0
22-7-23 Heat Index Tomorrow
Gunnar Consol

Relief is in sight! We only have to endure one more day of brutal heat tomorrow with dangerous heat index values tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow night we could see some severe weather and that is mostly confined to the late night. Then as we start off the new work week, a new pattern change will allow more chances for rainfall which will help keep temperatures around average and help in providing many beneficial chances for rainfall. 

 
TONIGHT: 77 (Mostly Clear)
Tonight, it is going to be warm and muggy, there's no doubt about that. Clear conditions mean we should see plenty of stars overnight. 
 
TOMORROW: 97 (Mostly Sunny) [Heat Advisory in effect until 8PM]
One more last day of brutal heat is in store for tomorrow. Expect temperatures to be 97° with heat index values between 105-110° tomorrow afternoon. Last Sunday night into Monday we do have the potential for some severe thunderstorms as that pattern shift begins and a cold front sweeps through the area. 
 
MONDAY-FRIDAY: 70s / 80s (Alternating between Mostly Cloudy & Mostly Sunny w/ Moderate Rain Chances Daily)

Finally, a pattern change more conducive to rainfall and clouds will help keep temperatures cool and help in drought relief.

Recommended for you