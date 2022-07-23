One last day of dangerous heat before a cooler and more wet pattern change takes hold

Relief is in sight! We only have to endure one more day of brutal heat tomorrow with dangerous heat index values tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow night we could see some severe weather and that is mostly confined to the late night. Then as we start off the new work week, a new pattern change will allow more chances for rainfall which will help keep temperatures around average and help in providing many beneficial chances for rainfall.
TONIGHT: 77 (Mostly Clear)
Tonight, it is going to be warm and muggy, there's no doubt about that. Clear conditions mean we should see plenty of stars overnight.
TOMORROW: 97 (Mostly Sunny) [Heat Advisory in effect until 8PM]
One more last day of brutal heat is in store for tomorrow. Expect temperatures to be 97° with heat index values between 105-110° tomorrow afternoon. Last Sunday night into Monday we do have the potential for some severe thunderstorms as that pattern shift begins and a cold front sweeps through the area.
MONDAY-FRIDAY: 70s / 80s (Alternating between Mostly Cloudy & Mostly Sunny w/ Moderate Rain Chances Daily)
Finally, a pattern change more conducive to rainfall and clouds will help keep temperatures cool and help in drought relief.