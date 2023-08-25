 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

One last evening of unbearable heat before relief

  • Updated
  • 0
23-8-25 Thailscrab
Gunnar Consol
It's the last day of the heat wave that has defined this week. Finally! BUT, it's also the hottest day of the heat wave, and it's also the day with multiple events happening across the Tri-State.

We have the Evansville Otter's at Bosse Field tonight, the Downtown Wine Walk in Evansville, and Friday After 5 in Owensboro. In addition to all those events, we also have Friday night football games scheduled to take place. I'm certain there's more events happening as well.

That excessive heat warning does not expire until 10PM tonight. That means until 10PM, we can still expect dangerous and stifling conditions through the evening.  

TONIGHT:
78 & MUGGY
Tonight conditions will still be hot and gross. Humidity will be high and heat index values will remain above 100° until about 9 or 10 tonight.

Air conditioners are going to continue to struggle catching up with the heat even tonight.

TOMORROW:
90 & MOSTLY CLEAR W/ SHOWER AND THUNDERSHOWER CHANCES
Tomorrow we'll see a chance for showers and thundershowers as a cold front moves through. So while showers may put a dampen on our Saturday plans, the rain is going to be welcomed by all. This cold front will gradually bring in less humid conditions as we head from Saturday evening to Sunday morning. 

SUNDAY:
71 / 84 & PARTLY CLOUDY
Sunday morning when you step outside it won't feel like fall, but it'll feel like you're back on Earth and not on the surface of the sun. It'll be refreshing and pleasant. Something we haven't felt in more than a week! Humidity will continue to drop through the day Sunday and that's the day you'll want to try and spend time outside.

NEXT WEEK:
60s / 80s & SUNNY
Next week will feel absolutely amazing. Low humidity, comfortable temperatures, and dry conditions. Be sure to enjoy it after hunkering indoors in the A/C all week this week.

