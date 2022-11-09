One last warm day gives way to a cooldown

It was an absolutely wonderful day throughout the Tri-State as temperatures topped out in the upper 70s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. Evansville‘s peak temperature of 77° was 18° above average for this time of the year and today marked our warmest afternoon since this past Friday. Expect clear conditions to stick around overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning, but a weak southerly wind flow will keep temperatures from falling much further than the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the region. Expect clear skies with a morning low temperature near 50° as you wake up early Thursday.
If you didn’t get a chance to spend a little time outdoors during our beautiful Wednesday, please make some time to get outside on Thursday; while temperatures will be slightly cooler, we are still looking at an absolutely gorgeous day throughout the Tri-State. After seeing temperatures reach 61° by 9 AM and 71° by noon, afternoon high temperatures will top out near 74° area-wide. Expect mainly sunny skies throughout the majority of the day, though we may see some additional cloud cover later in the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will have fallen to 62° by dinner time Thursday evening before the dip to 58° by 10 o’clock. The added cloud cover and persistent southerly wind will only allow temps to fall to 51° by early Friday.
Friday looks as though it will be a busy one throughout the Tri-State. The remnants of what is now Hurricane Nicole will be pushing northward into the Ohio Valley by Friday morning and potentially generating rain chances east of Evansville. An advancing cold front moving in from the northwest however, is expected to act as a buffer or a wall and help keep the majority of the tropical moisture east of our region. While isolated rain showers will be a possibility east of Evansville Friday morning, the main story that day will be our falling temperatures.
Strong northwesterly winds paired with overcast skies and a much cooler air mass flowing in behind the passing cold front are only expected to allow temperatures to reach the upper 50s on Friday. Worse yet, clear skies later in the day combined with those aforementioned northwesterly winds will drive temperatures down to the freezing mark by early Saturday morning. Despite our added sunshine on Saturday, strong northerly winds and a cool Canadian air mass will only allow us to reach a high temperature of 42° on Saturday. If that forecast holds, it will mark your coolest afternoon since March 12th. Even worse, temperatures that night are expected to plummet into the mid 20s, giving way to our coldest temperatures in eight months! We will wake up to a morning low temperature of just 25° in Evansville come Sunday morning with windchill values in the mid to upper teens! Enjoy the warmth while it lasts!