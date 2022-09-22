Fall officially kicks off this evening and boy, didn’t feel like it today. After seeing temperatures yesterday reach back into the mid 90s, we only tipped the scales at 75° earlier this afternoon. If you thought today was cool, just wait until this evening - temperatures late this evening and overnight are expected to fall to the lowest point in four and a half months! Last nights passing Coldfront unleashed breezy north of the winds upon the tri-state and they are expected to gradually drive temperatures lower as we head into the early morning hours tomorrow. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s areawide; we haven’t fallen 48° in Evansville since the morning of May 8! In fact, after reaching 96° in Evansville on Wednesday, Friday morning’s low temperature will be exactly 48° cooler than our near record high temperature just 36 hours prior.
Our coolest night in more than 4 months
The chilly start to our Friday will set the stage for a cooler-than-average first full day of the fall season. North easterly winds paired with gradually increasing cloud cover throughout our Friday morning and afternoon will keep temperatures from climbing out of the upper 60s for some of us. We are expected to reach a high temperature of just 71° in Evansville, marking our coolest day in nearly 4 months! Better yet, you will want to grab those sweatshirts and jeans for those Friday night football games tomorrow; expect a kick off temperature of just 69° tomorrow night. Enjoy the fall-like temperatures!
