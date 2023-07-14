Our heat and humidity stick around

Today’s ample supply of heat and humidity has fueled shower and thunderstorm development this evening. While the storms aren't expected to last all night long, if you do have plans out and about the Tri-State this evening, you may want to grab an umbrella. After reaching highs in the mid 90s earlier on, the mercury will gradually dwindle back down toward 79° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out at just 72° early Saturday morning. The mild start to our Saturday will give that mercury a bit of a running head start and allow temperatures to again approach the 90° mark across the area tomorrow.
Saturday looks as though it will be similar to our Friday, though cooler. Expect partly sunny skies throughout the day with another round of heat and humidity fueling shower and thunderstorm activity on and off throughout the day. While it is not expected to be a washout by any means on Saturday, you may want to have your umbrella ready to go just in case you do get caught in one of the showers or thunderstorms. Expect an afternoon high temperature near 89° in the River City tomorrow with a "feels like" temperature as high as the mid 90s at times.
Fortunately, our Sunday looks as though it will be dry. The unfortunate news is that temperatures are expected to reach back up into the low 90s yet again even though it will be less humid. Northwesterly winds gusting as high as 10 mph will help keep the worst of our humidity at bay. That being said, our anticipated high temperature of 91° will still be above average for this time of year.