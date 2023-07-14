 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air for Sunday, July 16 for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from 7 AM Sunday to midnight CDT Sunday
night.

A Particulate Alert (if this is selected, delete the entire section
on ozone above is issued when the concentration of fine particulate
matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Our heat and humidity stick around

  • 0
This weekend looks hot

Saturday brings about another round of rain.

 Cameron Hopman

Today’s ample supply of heat and humidity has fueled shower and thunderstorm development this evening. While the storms aren't expected to last all night long, if you do have plans out and about the Tri-State this evening, you may want to grab an umbrella. After reaching highs in the mid 90s earlier on, the mercury will gradually dwindle back down toward 79° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out at just 72° early Saturday morning. The mild start to our Saturday will give that mercury a bit of a running head start and allow temperatures to again approach the 90° mark across the area tomorrow.

Saturday looks as though it will be similar to our Friday, though cooler. Expect partly sunny skies throughout the day with another round of heat and humidity fueling shower and thunderstorm activity on and off throughout the day. While it is not expected to be a washout by any means on Saturday, you may want to have your umbrella ready to go just in case you do get caught in one of the showers or thunderstorms. Expect an afternoon high temperature near 89° in the River City tomorrow with a "feels like" temperature as high as the mid 90s at times.

Fortunately, our Sunday looks as though it will be dry. The unfortunate news is that temperatures are expected to reach back up into the low 90s yet again even though it will be less humid. Northwesterly winds gusting as high as 10 mph will help keep the worst of our humidity at bay. That being said, our anticipated high temperature of 91° will still be above average for this time of year.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you