Our Hottest Weather in 8 Months

While the threat of Severe Weather has exited the Tri-State this evening, additional rain showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility throughout this evening, overnight hours and well into our Friday. Temperatures overnight are expected to dwindle only as low as the upper 50s and low 60s areawide; we'll dip to 61° in Evansville early Friday morning. A passing core of low pressure will generate pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity throughout much of a Friday before finally departing east of the Tri-State later that evening; some of the storms we see east of Evansville between the hours of 7AM and 12PM tomorrow may still produce some blustery winds in small hail. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has maintained a "1" on the threat index for the eastern third of the Tri-State for tomorrow morning.
Once the showers and storms subside overnight Friday, conditions will quickly improve for our Saturday and Sunday ahead. Current model data indicates we will reach a high temperature of 67° on Saturday afternoon under partly cloudy skies, but a breezy northerly wind gusting as high as 25 mph at times will keep conditions somewhat cool that day. Mother's Day on the other hand, looks as though it will be absolutely gorgeous. We are expecting afternoon high temperatures to reach the mid to low 70s under mostly sunny skies that day; Evansville will hit 74° as we celebrate mom on Sunday afternoon.
From there, temperatures will absolutely skyrocket; the latest model data continues to indicate the temperatures will reach up into the mid upper 80s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. There's even a possibility that some of us could reach 90° midway through the week! If the forecast holds next Tuesday and Wednesday would represent our warmest days in River City in nearly 8 months! The last time we dealt with temperatures near 90° was o n5the afternoon of September 13th.