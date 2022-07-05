Our hottest weather in years

Today marked the hottest day in Evansville in nearly 5 years! The last time we reached 99° in the River City (today's high temperature) was on the afternoon of July 22 of 2017. Worse yet, the oppressive heat is also accompanied by borderline tropical humidity, leaving us with "feels like" temperatures of above 110°! If you plan on being out and about this evening, maybe reconsider. If you have to be outside over the next few hours, please remember to use common sense and be safe. While we may see a few isolated showers or thunderstorms this evening, the main story will continue to be this oppressive heat. Temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle from 93° around 7 o'clock to 84° by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures are only expected to fall as low as 79° in Evansville early Wednesday morning.
Many of us will wake up to temperatures in the low 80s early Wednesday morning, giving that heat a running head start on its way to what may end up being your hottest day in nearly a decade. It looks as though the sky should remain mainly clear to partly cloudy throughout the morning and early afternoon as temperatures gradually surge from 85° at 9 o'clock to 94° around our lunch hour. The latest model data indicates that we may, in fact, reach 100° in Evansville for the first time since 2012. We'll fall just short of a decade if we reach 100° on Wednesday afternoon - the last time we saw a temperature that hot in Evansville was on the afternoon of July 25, 2012. Dewpoint values in the middle low 70s will again make it feel as hot as 110 to 115° at times throughout tomorrow afternoon. The combination of the heat humidity may also produce another round of pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity between the hours of 2PM And 7PM tomorrow.