 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois to the east of a Mt Vernon Illinois to
Mayfield Kentucky line.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the
mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the
heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms
will provide relief to a very few.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Our hottest weather in years

  • 0
Even hotter heat

Temperatures reaching 100° could feel as hot as 120° at times.

 Cameron Hopman
Today marked the hottest day in Evansville in nearly 5 years! The last time we reached 99° in the River City (today's high temperature) was on the afternoon of July 22 of 2017. Worse yet, the oppressive heat is also accompanied by borderline tropical humidity, leaving us with "feels like" temperatures of above 110°! If you plan on being out and about this evening, maybe reconsider. If you have to be outside over the next few hours, please remember to use common sense and be safe. While we may see a few isolated showers or thunderstorms this evening, the main story will continue to be this oppressive heat. Temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle from 93° around 7 o'clock to 84° by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures are only expected to fall as low as 79° in Evansville early Wednesday morning. 
 
Many of us will wake up to temperatures in the low 80s early Wednesday morning, giving that heat a running head start on its way to what may end up being your hottest day in nearly a decade. It looks as though the sky should remain mainly clear to partly cloudy throughout the morning and early afternoon as temperatures gradually surge from 85° at 9 o'clock to 94° around our lunch hour. The latest model data indicates that we may, in fact, reach 100° in Evansville for the first time since 2012. We'll fall just short of a decade if we reach 100° on Wednesday afternoon - the last time we saw a temperature that hot in Evansville was on the afternoon of July 25, 2012. Dewpoint values in the middle low 70s will again make it feel as hot as 110 to 115° at times throughout tomorrow afternoon. The combination of the heat humidity may also produce another round of pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity between the hours of 2PM And 7PM tomorrow. 

Recommended for you