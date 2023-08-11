Our next round of strong storms is on the way

It has been a hot, humid and quite summer-like end to the work week - despite reaching afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s earlier on today, one can expect a fairly pleasant evening ahead. Temperatures will gradually dwindle from the mid 80s around dinnertime to 78° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 72° during the predawn hours tomorrow. Unfortunately, it’s around the time we see our coolest temperatures of the day early Saturday that we will already be encountering our next round of potentially Severe storms.
The latest model data indicates that a well developed line of thunderstorm activity will reach our northwesternmost communities at 5AM Saturday. That initial line of storms is expected to pass southeast of the Tri-State by 9 AM. It is possible that any one of those cells embedded within that line during that four hour stretch may produce damaging winds and large hail. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a threat for Severe Weather.
Fortunately, once the last of those showers and storms exit the Tri-State, drier and quieter conditions will settle back into the Lower Ohio Valley. Temperatures are expected to surge back into the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the Tri-State; we will reach an afternoon high temperature of 90° in Evansville with a "feels like" temperature of 101° at times tomorrow afternoon!