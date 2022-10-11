TODAY: We started out with cool, but mild temperatures this morning. Most of us were in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds are going to be increasing through the day, but we should still see a good amount of sunshine! Highs will rise into the upper 70s. Winds will be quite breezy! Please take those burn bans seriously because as wind speeds increase it won't take much for a fire to spread.
Partly cloudy and warm Tuesday; storm chances return Wednesday
