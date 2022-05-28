Perfect conditions instore for the remainder of Memorial Day weekend

With a busy week full of multiple days with severe weather last week, finally a quieter week is ahead. We couldn't have asked for more perfect weather for the holiday weekend. Memorial Day on Monday will be hot and sunny, making it the perfect day for the kick-off of the summer swimming season. The next week ahead will be dry, warm, and sunny with minimal rain chances.
TONIGHT: 59 (Mostly Clear)
After a warm sunny day, cool calm conditions will prevail overnight. With lower humidity, tonight would be a good night to open windows to cool off your living space.
SUNDAY: 86 (Mostly Sunny)
Tomorrow is going to put the 'sun' in Sunday as we will see much warmer weather with sunnier skies.
MONDAY: 66 / 89 (Sunny)
What a perfect Memorial Day forecast. With sunny skies and much warmer weather, the summer swimming season should be off to a perfect start.
TUESDAY: 68 / 91 (Sunny)
The warmest day in the next seven days will kick off the start of our four-day work week.
WEDNESDAY: 70 / 89 (Partly Sunny with Chance of Showers)
By the midweek temperatures will begin to slowly cool down and slight rain chances come back into the picture.
LATE WEEK: 60s to 50s / 80s (Sunny w/ Showers Thursday then Sunny by Friday)
We have slight rain chances Thursday but as we near next weekend drier conditions and cooler conditions return.