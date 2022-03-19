Perfect Weekend Conditions Expected Sunday with Conditions Deteriorating Early Next Week

Unfortunately, the seemingly endless buffet of nice weather we've been experiencing recently will come to an end. We have a few nice days in store Sunday and Monday, but then heavy rain comes into the picture Tuesday. Afterwards, rain showers linger for a few days with cloudier and cooler conditions. I'd like to say this pattern will end soon, but conditions don't seem to want to return to warm and sunny any time in the near future.
SATURDAY NIGHT: 35 (Mostly Clear)
High pressure clears out our skies and pushes cloud cover out of the Tri-State. This with a northwesterly wind will allows us to cool off into the 30s for most of the Tri-State.
SUNDAY: 65 (Sunny)
Milder conditions are expected as high pressure allows milder air and clearer skies. This will allow us to warm up to seasonable levels. Definitely a day to head outside and enjoy the weather.
MONDAY: 44 / 70 (Mostly Sunny)
Unfortunately, the nice weather is short lived. Monday will be one of the few pleasant days of the week. Southerly winds allow us to warm up exceptionally but cloud cover does begin to move in from west to east.
TUESDAY: 50 / 62 (Cloudy w/ Rain Showers and Thunderstorms Possible)
A low pressure well off to our north will bring plenty of rain to the Tri-State. We can expect heavy rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. This will likely be the most active weather day of the week, but no severe weather is expected at this time.
WEDNESDAY: 53 / 62 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Chance of Showers)
Rain shower chances remain as the system pushes out of the area.
LATE WEEK: 40s then 30s / 50s (Cloudier to Partly Sunny)
Cloudier conditions with some sun filtering through is possible as things dry out BUT remain on the cooler side.
NEXT WEEKEND: 40s / 50s (Cloudier to Partly Sunny)
Conditions remain on the cloudier side with sun filtering in with temperatures a tad warmer than the end of the week but still chiller than recent temperatures that we've seen.