Pleasant and warm Monday

TODAY: Get ready for some warm and dry conditions! Today looks like one of the more comfortable days with highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will see more sunshine this afternoon after starting out mostly cloudy. Winds will stay on the breezy side with speeds around 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: We'll clear out the clouds and cool down into the low to mid 60s Tuesday morning.
THIS WEEK: Expect some summer-like heat to return by the middle of this week! We could be soaring into the 90s under mostly sunny skies by Wednesday, which would be a record breaker. You’ll begin noticing a smidge of humidity, too! All in all, we should remain primarily dry through the work week.