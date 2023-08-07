Pleasant conditions Monday; tracking isolated rain chances

TODAY: After an active overnight, our conditions are looking quite nice for your Monday. Highs will rise into the lower 80s under partly sunny skies this afternoon. A few scattered showers will be possible through the day. Winds will be breezy out of the west bringing drier and cooler air.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will be with us tonight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures are likely to be back in the low to mid 60s by Tuesday morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday may be the pick of the week with highs in the mid 80s and comfortable humidity. All eyes are on Wednesday as another system is expected to bring strong to severe storms and heavy amounts of rainfall. There is a Threat Day in effect for Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the Tri-State under a "2" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. Please stay tuned and weather aware through the middle part of the week.