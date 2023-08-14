 Skip to main content
Pleasant, quiet forecast settles in

A cool Tuesday

Peak temperatures will be at their lowest point in more than a month.

 Cameron Hopman

While today’s passing cold front brought about a broken line of shower and thunderstorm activity earlier this afternoon, the clear skies, cool conditions and overall more pleasant weather throughout the Tri-State since its passage has certainly been a plus. Expect temperatures to gradually dwindle back down into the mid to low 60s as we head into the early morning hours on Tuesday. We will wake up to a morning low temperature of 63° in Evansville under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Partly sunny skies are expected to linger throughout the day on Tuesday; once you pair those cloudy conditions with our breezy northwesterly winds gusting as high as 15 mph, you have a recipe for cooler than average temperatures. In fact, afternoon high temperatures are only expected to reach the mid 70s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. After only reaching a high temperature of 76° in Evansville (and marking our coolest day in nearly a month and a half), gradually decreasing cloud cover will give way to an even cooler night ahead - expect overnight low temperatures dwindle into the upper 50s in spots by early Wednesday morning.

As for the remainder of the work week, one can expect a gradual warm-up - peak temperatures on Wednesday should top right around the 80° mark. Temperatures by the time Thursday and Friday afternoons roll around are expected to climb into the mid and even upper 80s. By the time this weekend rolls around we are talking about afternoon high temperatures in the mid to low 90s with "feels like" temperatures approaching the upper 90s in spots. This forecast is a reminder that during the month of August in the Tri-State, summer is never truly far away. 

