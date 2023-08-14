Pleasant, quiet forecast settles in

While today’s passing cold front brought about a broken line of shower and thunderstorm activity earlier this afternoon, the clear skies, cool conditions and overall more pleasant weather throughout the Tri-State since its passage has certainly been a plus. Expect temperatures to gradually dwindle back down into the mid to low 60s as we head into the early morning hours on Tuesday. We will wake up to a morning low temperature of 63° in Evansville under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Partly sunny skies are expected to linger throughout the day on Tuesday; once you pair those cloudy conditions with our breezy northwesterly winds gusting as high as 15 mph, you have a recipe for cooler than average temperatures. In fact, afternoon high temperatures are only expected to reach the mid 70s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. After only reaching a high temperature of 76° in Evansville (and marking our coolest day in nearly a month and a half), gradually decreasing cloud cover will give way to an even cooler night ahead - expect overnight low temperatures dwindle into the upper 50s in spots by early Wednesday morning.