Pleasant weather & another threat

Despite seeing portions of the Tri-State placed under a threat for Severe Weather for our Tuesday, little to no activity came of today’s passing cold front as anticipated. We can now look forward to a pleasant remainder of the evening; after many of us reached high temperatures near 80°, we will see the mercury gradually dwindle from 68° at 7PM to 59° by 10 o’clock. Increasing cloud cover overnight will help temperatures remain mild, leaving Evansville with an anticipated morning low temperature of 53°.
Wednesday looks as though it will remain partly sunny throughout the day - the combination of our cloudy skies and weak northerly wind will only allow the mercury to reach the mid 60s for much of the tri-state; our projected high temperature of 64° in Evansville would be 10° cooler than the norm. Our mostly cloudy skies will stick around for tomorrow evening as well as we fall from 64° around tomorrow evenings commute to 61° by dinner time on Wednesday.
Our dry weather isn’t expected to last very long however; another cluster of showers and storms is expected to arrive early Thursday afternoon and leave portions of the Tri-State with another round of potentially Severe storms. The latest model data indicates that the greatest threat for Severe Weather will occur between 12PM and 5PM on Thursday. The primary threat from Thursday's anticipated storms will likely be strong winds, large hail and brief tornadic rotation. We will continue to keep a very close eye on Thursday as the potential event draws nearer.