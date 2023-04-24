Pleasant weather lingers

Despite the crystal clear skies to kick off the work week, temperatures only climbed as high as the upper 50s for many of us - leaving much of the Tri-State more than 10° cooler than the norm for this time of the year. Expect the chilly weather to linger across the region this evening as temperatures gradually dwindle back down into the upper 40s by 10 o’clock before bottoming out at 38° early tomorrow morning. We’ll wake up to scattered cloud cover across the Tri-State early Tuesday.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies paired with a breezy southwesterly wind will allow temperatures to surge all the way back up into the middle and upper 60s across the region tomorrow; some of us may even reach 70° on Tuesday. After reaching 62° around our lunch hour, we will top out your 67° in Evansville a few hours later. Tomorrow evening looks as though it will remain pleasant as well, albeit a bit cooler than average, as temperatures gradually dip from 64° at dinner time to 53° by 10 o’clock. Overnight low temperatures will tumble back down to 43° by early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday looks like it will be even warmer as the latest model data indicates our temperatures will push a degree or two higher than Tuesday's. We are expecting a midweek afternoon and near 68° in Evansville under scatter cloud cover. We are, however, tracking a low pressure system expected to pass to our south on Thursday that will both bring chances of isolated rainfall and overcast skies back to the region - be sure to make the most out of the most partly cloudy skies over the next 72 hours.