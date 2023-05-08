Pleasant weather returning to the Tri-State

Following what has been a bumpy day across the Tri-State, it looks as though we are in for a quieter, calmer and more comfortable Tuesday ahead. After reaching temperatures in the low 80s in spots earlier today, tonight's passing cold front will make for a slightly cooler day ahead as afternoon highs are only expected to reach the upper 70s for many of us on Tuesday. Expect gradually decreasing cloud cover through tomorrow morning and early afternoon before seeing a peak temperature of 78° and Evansville after our lunch hour. Tuesday evening will be pleasant as temperatures dwindle from 75° around tomorrow evening's commute to 65° by 10 o’clock under mainly clear to partly cloudy skies.
The clear skies paired with an east northeasterly wind early Wednesday morning will allow temperatures to dwindle back down into the low 50s as we kick off our midweek; after seeing just 53° Wednesday morning, mostly sunny skies will push temperatures back up into the upper 70s and low 80s later that day The latest model data indicates that we will reach a high temperature of 80° and Evansville come early Wednesday afternoon. The dry conditions will continue into our Wednesday evening and overnight as temperatures fall back down into the mid to upper 50s by Thursday morning - unfortunately, you will want to make the most of the dry weather while it lasts as our next rain chances will arrive as early as early Thursday evening.