Pleasant weather Thursday

Despite some showers and thunderstorms earlier this morning and afternoon, conditions this evening are expected to be quite pleasant. We will see temperatures gradually dwindle to 79° by dinner time before tumbling to 72° around 10 o'clock; overnight low temperatures are expected to fall all the way back down into the mid to upper 60s area wide. Expect a morning low temperature near 67° in Evansville early Thursday under mainly clear skies.
Our Thursday looks as though it will be nothing short of absolutely spectacular. After seeing temperatures quickly reach back up into the low 80s (between 11 o'clock and noon), afternoon highs will only peak a few degrees higher later that day; we top out near 84° in Evansville. Mainly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected to persist throughout the day as is our pleasant northeasterly wind. The combination of clear skies, northerly winds and low humidity will make for an absolutely gorgeous Thursday evening; after seeing temperatures dip to 81° at 7 o'clock, we'll fall to 73° by 10PM before tumbling all the way back down to 66° early Friday morning.