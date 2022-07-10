Pleasant week ahead, finally!

Last week's weather wasn't very nice for any outdoor plans, not with temperatures as hot as they were. Fortunately, this week is the week you should maximize your time outside. Temperatures will hover around average, and humidity levels won't be the worst. As a result, it will feel quite nice out there this week. This is all thanks to a high pressure sitting over the Great Lakes region and funneling in mild air from the northeast into the Tri-State.
TONIGHT: 65 (Clear)
Expect another pleasant and refreshing overnight tonight with temperatures in the mid 60s and humidity levels not too high. This is all due to northeasterly winds funneling in more comfortable air.
TOMORROW: 92 (Mostly Sunny)
The pattern holds even into tomorrow with humidity levels not too high, and temperatures remaining around average with temperatures in the low 90s.
TUESDAY-NEXT WEEKEND: 60s / Upper-80s & Low-90s (Mostly Sunny)
We'll have this high pressure sit over the Great Lakes region pretty much all week. As long as it's here and sitting where it is, you can expect temperatures to remain right around average with sunny and dry conditions.