Pleasant weekend ahead to be followed by record breaking heat

I cannot say this enough, head outdoors and enjoy the weekend. You will not want to spend much time outside next week. In fact, I advise you to limit your time outside as much as possible due to record breaking heat in the forecast. Folks, it is going to be hot with a capital H, a capital O, and a capital T. HOT HOT HOT. Heat index values will be as great as 110° on Monday and Tuesday and even 105° as the heatwave winds down by Wednesday.
As we look toward the end of next week fortunately a return to average temperatures can be expected.
TONIGHT: 64 (Partly Cloudy)
After showers during the day, we can expect drier conditions despite clouds lingering throughout the night. Humidity levels will still be comfortable but up just a little bit from last night.
SATURDAY: 86 (Mostly Sunny)
Humidity levels rise a little but still tolerable. Temperatures will be warming to near average conditions.
SUNDAY: 66 / 92 (Mostly Sunny w/ a slight chance of showers and storms during the afternoon)
Above average conditions are instore for Sunday with humidity levels beginning to feel sticky and muggy. We will have a surge of moisture during the afternoon which will give us some slight chances for showers and thunderstorms.
MONDAY: 70 / 100 (Sunny) [EXTREME HEAT: FEELS LIKE TEMPERATURES ~110°]
The heat is on. We will start off the week with dangerously hot temperatures and feels like temperatures even warmer. Precautions should be taken, time outside should be severely limited, and physical activity should be avoided during the daylight hours.
TUESDAY: 78 / 100 (Sunny) [EXTREME HEAT: FEELS LIKE TEMPERATURES ~110°]
The heatwave continues and the furnace won't give up. We will continue the early part of the week with dangerously hot temperatures and feels like temperatures even warmer. Precautions should be taken, time outside should be severely limited, and physical activity should be avoided during the daylight hours. Another dangerous aspect that you may not recognize is overnight lows will be near our average highs this time of the year. This will reduce the ability for living spaces to cool down as effectively especially those without air conditioning.
WEDNESDAY: 78 / 99 (Sunny) [EXTREME HEAT: FEELS LIKE TEMPERATURES ~105°]
The final day of scorching heat looks to be Wednesday with temperatures struggling to reach into the 100s, but temperatures will still be just as dangerous. . Precautions should be taken, time outside should be severely limited, and physical activity should be avoided during the daylight hours.
LATE NEXT WEEK: 70s to 60s / 90s to 80s (Sunny)
Partly a "cool down" is instore where we RETURN to average conditions. No rain is in the forecast yet after the heatwave so be sure to keep those outdoor plants hydrated as they have been baked all week long.