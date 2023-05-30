 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, May 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for ozone is issued when a combination of
high temperatures, light winds and other factors are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Pop-up showers and storms linger

  • 0
Mild and muggy Wednesday

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Wednesday.

 Cameron Hopman

Temperatures surged back into the mid to upper 80s across the Tri-State earlier this afternoon and while some of us saw some sporadic showers here and there, primarily dry conditions are expected to persist through the evening ahead. Expect temperatures to gradually fall from 85° around dinner time to 75° by 10 o’clock - overnight low temperatures will dwindle back down into the mid to upper 60s in spots, but expect a mild start to our Wednesday.

We will wake up to a morning low temperature of 67° in Evansville under partly cloudy skies early Wednesday morning. It looks as though it will be another mild one as temperatures are expected to surge back into the mid and even upper 80s in spots tomorrow. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop across the Lower Ohio Valley shortly after we reach 84° around our lunch hour. On and off showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility through the remainder of the afternoon and early evening as temperatures top out near 87° along the Ohio River tomorrow. If that forecast holds, Evansville‘s high temperature of 87° would mark our warmest in over two weeks.

Temperatures will continue to climb across the Tri-State through the end of the work week and into our weekend ahead. After reaching 89° on Thursday with scattered showers and storms, we will reach 91° on Friday (our first 90° day of the year). While a passing cold front on Friday may again trigger a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, it will also bring an end to our rain chances as we head into the upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, temperatures will continue to climb as we reach toward 93° on Saturday afternoon!

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you