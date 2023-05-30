Pop-up showers and storms linger

Temperatures surged back into the mid to upper 80s across the Tri-State earlier this afternoon and while some of us saw some sporadic showers here and there, primarily dry conditions are expected to persist through the evening ahead. Expect temperatures to gradually fall from 85° around dinner time to 75° by 10 o’clock - overnight low temperatures will dwindle back down into the mid to upper 60s in spots, but expect a mild start to our Wednesday.
We will wake up to a morning low temperature of 67° in Evansville under partly cloudy skies early Wednesday morning. It looks as though it will be another mild one as temperatures are expected to surge back into the mid and even upper 80s in spots tomorrow. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop across the Lower Ohio Valley shortly after we reach 84° around our lunch hour. On and off showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility through the remainder of the afternoon and early evening as temperatures top out near 87° along the Ohio River tomorrow. If that forecast holds, Evansville‘s high temperature of 87° would mark our warmest in over two weeks.
Temperatures will continue to climb across the Tri-State through the end of the work week and into our weekend ahead. After reaching 89° on Thursday with scattered showers and storms, we will reach 91° on Friday (our first 90° day of the year). While a passing cold front on Friday may again trigger a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, it will also bring an end to our rain chances as we head into the upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, temperatures will continue to climb as we reach toward 93° on Saturday afternoon!