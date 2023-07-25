Potentially hottest weather of 2023 is right on target with hottest time of year in Tri-State

If you've been paying attention to the forecast lately, you've noticed that we have hot hot HOT conditions not just today but for the next few days.
The Storm Team 44 7-Day Forecast is quite busy with all the days dangerously high heat index values will be impacting the Tri-State.
And because it's not just the actual air temperature but also the humidity that goes into the calculation of how hot it actually feels, here's a look at our forecast heat index values for the next few days.
Because of the heat, the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, Kentucky is recommending:
- Checking in on elderly or ill family, friends, or neighbors.
- Limiting strenuous activity to just the morning or evening.
- If outside, taking frequent breaks in the air conditioning.
- Staying hydrated and staying in the shade as much as possible.
- Never leaving a child, passenger, or animal in an unattended vehicle.
This type of weather is dangerous but not unusual for the Tri-State –especially for this time of the year. We are in fact, in the heart of our hottest time of the year before things begin slowly cooling down.
That's not to say: cool weather is on the way anytime soon, we're done with the hot weather for the summer, or hotter weather later in the year isn't possible.
All that's being stated is, this is on average the hottest time of year. Which means it'll be a little bit harder to get extreme heat like this as we slip into August next week. Our afternoons will begin to not be as hot with 1 or 2 degrees being shaved off the heat we've been accustomed to lately.
By looking at the average high temperatures by month for the Tri-State, you can see August will be the first month temperatures are "cooler" but the relief will be hardly noticeable. It won't be until September and October that is actually begins to feel cool and refreshing.
So if you're itching for fall weather, it may not be happening soon, but we'll be trending in the right direction in the coming weeks.