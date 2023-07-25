Potentially hottest weather of 2023 is right on target with hottest time of year in Tri-State

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Thursday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds
in excess of 15 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and
southwestern IN.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From
11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more
challenging due to gusty southwest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

Potentially hottest weather of 2023 is right on target with hottest time of year in Tri-State

  • Updated
  • 0

If you've been paying attention to the forecast lately, you've noticed that we have hot hot HOT conditions not just today but for the next few days.

The Storm Team 44 7-Day Forecast is quite busy with all the days dangerously high heat index values will be impacting the Tri-State.

23-7-25 7-Day

And because it's not just the actual air temperature but also the humidity that goes into the calculation of how hot it actually feels, here's a look at our forecast heat index values for the next few days.

23-7-25 Heat Index

Because of the heat, the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, Kentucky is recommending:

  • Checking in on elderly or ill family, friends, or neighbors.
  • Limiting strenuous activity to just the morning or evening.
  • If outside, taking frequent breaks in the air conditioning.
  • Staying hydrated and staying in the shade as much as possible.
  • Never leaving a child, passenger, or animal in an unattended vehicle.

This type of weather is dangerous but not unusual for the Tri-State –especially for this time of the year. We are in fact, in the heart of our hottest time of the year before things begin slowly cooling down.

That's not to say: cool weather is on the way anytime soon, we're done with the hot weather for the summer, or hotter weather later in the year isn't possible.

All that's being stated is, this is on average the hottest time of year. Which means it'll be a little bit harder to get extreme heat like this as we slip into August next week. Our afternoons will begin to not be as hot with 1 or 2 degrees being shaved off the heat we've been accustomed to lately.

23-7-25 Thailscrab

By looking at the average high temperatures by month for the Tri-State, you can see August will be the first month temperatures are "cooler" but the relief will be hardly noticeable. It won't be until September and October that is actually begins to feel cool and refreshing.

So if you're itching for fall weather, it may not be happening soon, but we'll be trending in the right direction in the coming weeks. 

