Potentially Severe Storms Arrive

The National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under a Tornado Watch until 10PM. In their latest convective outlook, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded the majority of the Tri-State to an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for late this afternoon and evening. The latest model data continues to indicate that a strong line of thunderstorm activity will reaching our westernmost communities by 5PM. The line of storms will race eastward, reaching the Wabash River around 6 PM before settling in over Evansville, Henderson and Madisonville by 7PM. From there, the line will continue eastward pushing through Owensboro before 8PM; the last of the potentially Severe storms will exit east of the Tri-State between 8 PM and 9 PM this evening.
The primary threat from this evening‘s storms will be damaging straight line winds in excess of 60 mph. That being said, there’s a fairly decent likelihood that periods of rotation will also be embedded within the line of storms - tornadic activity will remain a possibility throughout the evening ahead.
Conditions will rapidly improve once the line of storms passes east of the Tri-State, The warm, blustery winds will stick around; southerly winds will continue to gust as high as 30 mph as we had into the predawn hours Thursday. Despite the presence of those strong southerly winds, the passing cold front will plummet temperatures overnight tonight into early Thursday morning - after seeing high temperatures peak near 80° in spots on Wednesday afternoon, Thursday morning’s lows will be between 35° and 40° cooler than our midweek highs. We'll wake up to a temperature of just 43° in Evansville early Thursday before only reaching 48° tomorrow afternoon; in addition to the cool air, winds will remain breezy, gusting as high as 25 mph with isolated showers tomorrow afternoon.