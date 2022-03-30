Potentially Severe Storms Arrive

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Christian, Daviess,
Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Union, and Webster.

* WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Owensboro, Hopkinsville, Henderson, Madisonville,
Princeton, Oak Grove, Mount Vernon, Boonville, Central City,
Newburgh, Morganfield, Providence, Chandler, Fort Branch,
Dawson Springs, Oakland City, Petersburg, Rockport and
Elkton.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 79 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

CALDWELL              CALLOWAY              CHRISTIAN
CRITTENDEN            DAVIESS               HENDERSON
HOPKINS               LIVINGSTON            LYON
MARSHALL              MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BENTON, BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CALHOUN,
DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GREENVILLE,
HENDERSON, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MORGANFIELD,
MURRAY, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT,
AND SMITHLAND.

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT
FOR WARRICK...SPENCER...GIBSON...VANDERBURGH...PIKE...EASTERN
HENDERSON AND NORTHWESTERN DAVIESS COUNTIES...

At 719 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Hazleton south across Evansville to near Henderson,
moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported tree damage.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Stanley, Petersburg, Eureka, Boonville, Dale and Santa Claus.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 142 and 148.
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 52.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 18 and 60.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 12.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern
Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Potentially Severe Storms Arrive

  • Updated
  • 0
Tonight's Line of Storms

Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible.

 Cameron Hopman
The National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under a Tornado Watch until 10PM. In their latest convective outlook, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded the majority of the Tri-State to an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for late this afternoon and evening. The latest model data continues to indicate that a strong line of thunderstorm activity will reaching our westernmost communities by 5PM. The line of storms will race eastward, reaching the Wabash River around 6 PM before settling in over Evansville, Henderson and Madisonville by 7PM. From there, the line will continue eastward pushing through Owensboro before 8PM; the last of the potentially Severe storms will exit east of the Tri-State between 8 PM and 9 PM this evening.
 
The primary threat from this evening‘s storms will be damaging straight line winds in excess of 60 mph. That being said, there’s a fairly decent likelihood that periods of rotation will also be embedded within the line of storms - tornadic activity will remain a possibility throughout the evening ahead. 
 
Conditions will rapidly improve once the line of storms passes east of the Tri-State, The warm, blustery winds will stick around; southerly winds will continue to gust as high as 30 mph as we had into the predawn hours Thursday. Despite the presence of those strong southerly winds, the passing cold front will plummet temperatures overnight tonight into early Thursday morning - after seeing high temperatures peak near 80° in spots on Wednesday afternoon, Thursday morning’s lows will be between 35° and 40° cooler than our midweek highs. We'll wake up to a temperature of just 43° in Evansville early Thursday before only reaching 48° tomorrow afternoon; in addition to the cool air, winds will remain breezy, gusting as high as 25 mph with isolated showers tomorrow afternoon.

