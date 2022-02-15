Potentially Severe Storms Return to the Tri-State

It was nothing short of an absolutely perfect day across the Tri-State; today's high temperature of 61° in Evansville marked the River City's warmest since February 1st. Even this evening looks absolutely gorgeous as temperatures are only expected to reach the mid-40s by 10 o'clock. As for overnight low temperatures, a breezy southerly wind flow will keep temperatures from falling below 43° in Evansville by early Wednesday morning. Those breezy southerly winds however, will make for a blustery Wednesday ahead (that may even be an understatement).
The National Weather Service has placed the entire Tri-State under a Wind Advisory from 6 AM Wednesday morning through 6 PM tomorrow evening. During that period, those southerly winds could gust as high as 35 or even 40 mph. While it's not necessarily expected to be the most pleasant day, afternoon high temperatures are still expected to reach the mid 60s throughout the lower Ohio Valley; we'll hit 65° in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon - if that forecast holds tomorrow will be our warmest day since December 27th. Temperatures are expected to remain quite comfortable both tomorrow evening and early Thursday morning as well; after only dipping to 60° by dinner time on Wednesday, overnight low temperatures are expected to fall to just 56° by Thursday morning.
The strong winds will linger for Thursday as wind gusts that morning and afternoon are expected to peak near 40 mph of times. The main focus of Thursday's forecast isn't expect to be on our storing winds, but the threat of potentially Severe Storms. A low pressure system swinging through Southern Illinois and Central Indiana is expected to drag a cold front across the Tri-State that afternoon and early evening. As the passing front interacts with our ample supply of warmth at the surface, it will generate a defined line of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms embedded within this line may produce damaging straight line winds in excess of 60 mph. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire Tri-State under a threat for severe weather for that afternoon early evening. The greatest threat will occur between the hours of 2 PM and 7 PM on Thursday. It's important to remain whether we're during those hours.
Once the cold front passes east of the Tri-State, our attention will shift from the potential threat for Severe Weather to a significantly cooler forecast that evening and overnight. After reaching a high temperature of 64° earlier in the day, the latest model daily indicates that will see temperatures dive more than 40° by early Friday morning. Evansville's low temperature is expected to dip to 23° early Friday morning.