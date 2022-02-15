Potentially Severe Storms Return to the Tri-State

 Skip to main content
.Periods of heavy rain last night and this morning are expected to
continue through the middle afternoon hours. This additional
rainfall will only worsen flooding conditions expected across the
area. If you live in a flood prone or low-lying area, you may need
to make plans to quickly move to higher ground. Several secondary
roads will likely see flooding, so travel is not recommended unless
it is an emergency.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess, Henderson,
McLean and Union.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1122 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the
warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Owensboro, Henderson, Princeton, Mount Vernon,
Boonville, Newburgh, Morganfield, Chandler, Fort Branch,
Oakland City, Petersburg, Rockport, Sturgis, Melody Hill,
Breckinridge Center, Dale, Haubstadt, Darmstadt and
Owensville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwestern Indiana, southeastern Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts of 45 mph are likely
to occur east of the Mississippi River. Across southeast
Missouri, peak wind gusts should be closer to 40 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Potentially Severe Storms Return to the Tri-State

Storms Return Thursday

A line of potentially Severe Storms heads for the Tri-State. 

 Cameron Hopman
It was nothing short of an absolutely perfect day across the Tri-State; today's high temperature of 61° in Evansville marked the River City's warmest since February 1st. Even this evening looks absolutely gorgeous as temperatures are only expected to reach the mid-40s by 10 o'clock. As for overnight low temperatures, a breezy southerly wind flow will keep temperatures from falling below 43° in Evansville by early Wednesday morning. Those breezy southerly winds however, will make for a blustery Wednesday ahead (that may even be an understatement).
 
The National Weather Service has placed the entire Tri-State under a Wind Advisory from 6 AM Wednesday morning through 6 PM tomorrow evening. During that period, those southerly winds could gust as high as 35 or even 40 mph. While it's not necessarily expected to be the most pleasant day, afternoon high temperatures are still expected to reach the mid 60s throughout the lower Ohio Valley; we'll hit 65° in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon - if that forecast holds tomorrow will be our warmest day since December 27th. Temperatures are expected to remain quite comfortable both tomorrow evening and early Thursday morning as well; after only dipping to 60° by dinner time on Wednesday, overnight low temperatures are expected to fall to just 56° by Thursday morning.
 
The strong winds will linger for Thursday as wind gusts that morning and afternoon are expected to peak near 40 mph of times. The main focus of Thursday's forecast isn't expect to be on our storing winds, but the threat of potentially Severe Storms. A low pressure system swinging through Southern Illinois and Central Indiana is expected to drag a cold front across the Tri-State that afternoon and early evening. As the passing front interacts with our ample supply of warmth at the surface, it will generate a defined line of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms embedded within this line may produce damaging straight line winds in excess of 60 mph. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire Tri-State under a threat for severe weather for that afternoon early evening. The greatest threat will occur between the hours of 2 PM and 7 PM on Thursday. It's important to remain whether we're during those hours.
 
Once the cold front passes east of the Tri-State, our attention will shift from the potential threat for Severe Weather to a significantly cooler forecast that evening and overnight. After reaching a high temperature of 64° earlier in the day, the latest model daily indicates that will see temperatures dive more than 40° by early Friday morning. Evansville's low temperature is expected to dip to 23° early Friday morning.

