Potentially Severe Storms Saturday Evening

Friday brought about a much-needed respite from shower and storm chances across the Ohio Valley. However, clear skies and a strong southerly wind drove temperatures right back into the upper 80s low 90s across the Tri-State earlier today. We will continue to see the blustery conditions linger throughout the evening and overnight hours as temperatures gradually fall from the mid 80s around dinnertime to 73° by dawn on Saturday. The mild start to our weekend will set the stage for another scorcher of an afternoon tomorrow.
Afternoon high temperatures are once again expected to reach back out to the upper 80s and low 90s come Saturday; however, those stubborn blustery winds will continue to force more gulf moisture into the Lower Ohio Valley as we kick off the weekend. As a result, high temperatures in the low 90s could feel more like the mid to upper 90s at times on Saturday afternoon. Those "feels like" temperatures could reach as high as 95° in Evansville at times tomorrow. The ample supply of heat and humidity will also fuel additional showers and storms tomorrow evening.
A cold front swinging in from Southwest Illinois is expected to interact with our humidity as early as 4PM on Saturday. The cluster of storms produced by this advancing cold front may generate damaging straight-line winds, large hail and even isolated tornadic rotation. After reaching our westernmost communities by 4PM, the line will push in over Evansville around 6:30 PM. It will continue its eastward migration, eventually exiting east of the Tri-State by 9 PM. As a result of tomorrow's potentially Severe storms, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a "2" on Saturday's Threat Index.