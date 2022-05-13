 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of
points on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 35.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.7
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Potentially Severe Storms this Weekend

Saturday's Storms

Storms return to the Tri-State.

 Cameron Hopman
It was another abnormally warm day across the Tri-State as temperatures once again reached back up into the upper 80s low 90s area-wide. Fortunately, our evening ahead looks as though it will remain quite pleasant - after seeing temperatures dip to 84° by 7PM under partly cloudy skies, we will see the mercury fall to 74° by 10 o'clock before dwindling all the way back down to 64° by early Saturday morning.
 
Saturday appears as though it will be mostly cloudy and slightly cooler than what we've dealt with over the past few days. Temperatures however, will remain above average for this time of year; we will reach 81° by our lunch hour before peeking at 85° a few hours later here in the River City. There are however chances for shower and thunderstorm activity that will begin to pop up between 12 and 1 o'clock Saturday afternoon. Those storm chances are expected to linger through at least 7PM; during that period, some of the storms may produce small hail and blustery winds; as a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Tri-State under a "1" and a Threat Index for Saturday afternoon and evening.
 
A secondary cold front is expected to swing through the Tri-State on Sunday triggering another round potentially strong to Severe thunderstorms Sunday evening. After reaching 86° earlier in the day, we'll begin to see a thunderstorm development beginning around 5PM. A broken line or cluster of storms expected to swing southeastward across the Lower Ohio Valley through about 10PM or so. Some of the storms traversing the Tri-State during this five-hour stretch may produce damaging straight-line winds, large hail and even isolated tornadic rotation. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a "2" on the Threat Index.

