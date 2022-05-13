Potentially Severe Storms this Weekend

It was another abnormally warm day across the Tri-State as temperatures once again reached back up into the upper 80s low 90s area-wide. Fortunately, our evening ahead looks as though it will remain quite pleasant - after seeing temperatures dip to 84° by 7PM under partly cloudy skies, we will see the mercury fall to 74° by 10 o'clock before dwindling all the way back down to 64° by early Saturday morning.
Saturday appears as though it will be mostly cloudy and slightly cooler than what we've dealt with over the past few days. Temperatures however, will remain above average for this time of year; we will reach 81° by our lunch hour before peeking at 85° a few hours later here in the River City. There are however chances for shower and thunderstorm activity that will begin to pop up between 12 and 1 o'clock Saturday afternoon. Those storm chances are expected to linger through at least 7PM; during that period, some of the storms may produce small hail and blustery winds; as a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Tri-State under a "1" and a Threat Index for Saturday afternoon and evening.
A secondary cold front is expected to swing through the Tri-State on Sunday triggering another round potentially strong to Severe thunderstorms Sunday evening. After reaching 86° earlier in the day, we'll begin to see a thunderstorm development beginning around 5PM. A broken line or cluster of storms expected to swing southeastward across the Lower Ohio Valley through about 10PM or so. Some of the storms traversing the Tri-State during this five-hour stretch may produce damaging straight-line winds, large hail and even isolated tornadic rotation. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a "2" on the Threat Index.