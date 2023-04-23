Potentially the last frost & freeze of the season on tap tonight!

You really ought to cover or bring in those cold-sensitive plants and saplings. Even colder conditions are expected tonight, so if you had a slight frost tonight, it'll likely be a harder frost and for longer tonight.
This very well might be our last time around the freezing mark so this may be the last time until the fall that we deal with temperatures this cold!
TONIGHT:
34 & DECREASING CLOUDS
Last night we had a frost and very cold conditions. Any precautions you took for your most cold sensitive plants you should also make tonight. We have even colder conditions on tap for tonight.
Last night we dropped down to 36°, now tonight we can expect slightly colder temperatures with overnight lows around 34°. Our northernmost counties even have a freezing warning in effect!
All cold-weather warnings in effect are from 1AM-9AM (Central)... The entire Tri-State is under a "Frost Advisory" except for: Richland, Lawrence, Knox, and Daviess Counties which are under a "Freeze Warning".
TOMORROW:
61 & SUNNY
Tomorrow our temperatures won't be that warm BUT they will be warmer. Plus our winds won't be as strong so it'll actually feel quite pleasant. It'll also be our only completely sunny day of the week. So if you want to catch a sunset, tomorrow would be the night to head out to the waterfront and catch those beautiful views.
TUESDAY:
40 / 66 & PARTLY SUNNY
Our Tuesday will be slightly warmer but less sunshine. We'll still see the sun at times but clouds will dominate the skies a bit more. At least we won't have a threat for a freeze early Tuesday morning.
WEDNESDAY:
44 / 66 & PARTLY SUNNY
Rinse-and-repeat, copy-and-paste, carbon-copy, any way you want to put it, Wednesday is going to be very similar to our Tuesday. This is going to be a little bit of a trend this week. Finally some stability in our forecast after some weather-whiplash. Because mornings in the 40s, afternoons in the 60s, with partly sunny skies will pretty much continue into next weekend.
LATE WEEK:
40s / 60s & PARTLY SUNNY WITH POSSIBLE RAIN CHANCES
Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be almost identical weather-wise, and this will continue through the late week. The only difference is that there will be a slight chance for some showers Thursdays into Sunday.