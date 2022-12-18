Quiet start before winter weather and extreme cold sets aim for our holiday weekend

TONIGHT: 23 (Increasing Clouds)
We'll have another cold overnight tonight. One trend to look out for is increasing clouds tonight.
TOMORROW: 37 (Mostly Cloudy)
We'll see more clouds tomorrow with temperatures fortunately a bit warmer. Overall, a relatively nice start to the work week leading up to Christmas. Enjoy the 30s because by the end of the week, much colder weather will grip the region.
TUESDAY: 30 / 42 (Partly Sunny)
Tuesday will be a bit warmer, and we can expect a bit more sunshine. If you're able to, enjoy a quick walk or spend some time outside because this will be the warmest day in awhile.
WEDNESDAY: 28 / 40 (Mostly Cloudy)
Wednesday is the winter solstice which marks the official first day of winter. And this will be the last day before we actually begin to feel the wrath of winter.
THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Temperatures remaining in the 30s
As we head into Thursday & Friday we see the chances of a winter storm begin to increase. The timing of it is looking like Thursday night into Friday morning with exact totals on snowfall and freezing rain/sleet unable to be figured out right now. What we do know is that the likelihood of seeing wintery weather is high but we'll begin to get a clearer picture in the coming days.
NEXT WEEKEND: 0s / 10s (Partly Sunny & Frigid)
After the winter weather subsides, we start to see an equally formidable foe. The coldest air since February 2021 looks to set course for the Tri-State. Single digit lows and highs in the teens. That's not even the wind chill values we could see. Those will be well below zero. So while we don't know if we'll see a white Christmas this year, we do know it will be one of the coldest Christmases on record.