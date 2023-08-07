Quiet weather Monday and Tuesday gives way to more storms Wednesday

Following what was an active evening and early morning across the Tri-State that was accompanied by a now confirmed EF-1 tornado in Northern Dubois County, conditions have been quite tranquil in comparison today. Outside of a few stray showers throughout the Lower Ohio Valley this afternoon, and early evening, conditions are expected to remain dry and fairly pleasant as we head into the late evening hours. After seeing the mercury dive back down into the upper 60s in the 70s by 10 o’clock, expect morning low temperatures near the middle, low 60s across the Tri-State; we will wake up to a morning low near 63° in Evansville early Tuesday morning.
In addition to temperatures in the low 60s early tomorrow, areas of dense fog could make for a slow moving commute on Tuesday morning. Fortunately, gradually decreasing cloud cover and low level moisture will give way to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies later in the day with little to no humidity tomorrow afternoon. Expect high temperatures to reach the mid to low 80s with less humidity tomorrow - the latest model data indicates that we will reach a high temperature of 84° in Evansville.
Despite the pleasant weather anticipated for our Tuesday, all eyes are now focused on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll into the Tri-State. Wednesday afternoon will bring about not only heavy downpours and frequent lightning, but the threat of potentially Severe Weather as well. According to the latest projections, showers and storms will roll across the Tri-State between 12PM and 6PM that evening capable of generating the threat for damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and even tornadic activity. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire Tri-State under a “2” on Wednesday's Threat Index. We will continue to keep a very close by on that midweek storm chance as it continues to develop.