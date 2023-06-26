Quieter conditions return Monday; temperatures gradually heat up

TODAY: After an active end to the weekend, we are watching the beautiful sunshine and seasonal temperatures return to the Tri-State. We are starting out in the 60s and 70s. Highs are expected to rise into the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy with gusts possibly reaching 25-30 mph.
TONIGHT: This evening will remain quiet. Other than our winds staying breezy, conditions should stay comfortable. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid 60s.
REST OF THE WEEK: While it should stay seasonal and dry through Wednesday, we've got some summer-like heat coming by the end of the week. It's looking to be a scorcher Thursday and Friday. Highs in the 90s with heat index values surpassing the triple digits! Get ready to crank up the A/C.