Quieter forecast for the Tri-State

It was a quiet and cool day across the Tri-State as afternoon high temperatures only climbed as high as the mid to low 50s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. After only reaching 54° earlier on this afternoon, temperatures will certainly cool off throughout the evening and overnight hours - after seeing temperatures reach the middle of 40s by 10 o’clock areawide, expect morning low temperatures to dwindle into the mid to upper 30s throughout the Tri-State. We will wake up to a morning low temperature near 39° in Evansville under scattered cloud cover early Friday morning.
Fortunately, Friday looks as though it will be warmer - following the chilly start to the final day of the work week, partly cloudy to partly sunny skies will allow enough sunlight through Dell Drive temperatures out of the 50s. After surpassing Thursday’s high temperature of 54° by our lunch hour, the mercury is expected to finally reach back up in to the low 60s for many of us; Evansville will top out near 62° on Friday afternoon under Partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow evening’s commute home should be pleasant with temperatures near 61° before we see the mercury fall off toward 57° by dinnertime tomorrow night. While not exactly the best grilling weather in recent memory, it will be far from the worst evening our area has seen.