Quieter weather returns for Friday

If anything, it’s been an interesting last 48 hours across the Tri-State; after some of us received nearly 3" of rain and others recorded wind gusts of more than 50 mph, conditions are finally beginning to calm down across the Tri-State. The last of the rainfall exited early this morning, and our Wind Advisories have finally subsided - expect temperatures to gradually dwindle from the mid 40s around dinnertime to the mid 30s by early Friday morning as winds remain a bit breezy in spots (gusting is high is 15 mph).
We'll wake up to mostly cloudy skies on Friday and for much of the day, conditions will remain that way. There are some hints that we could see gradually decreasing cloud cover during the second half of the day, just as temperatures peak near 42° in Evansville tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow evening will bring about the decreasing cloud cover and dwindling temperatures - after seeing 41° during the final evening commute to the work week and 32° by 10 o’clock, overnight low temperatures will fall off towards 27° early Saturday morning.
Fortunately, our chilly start to our Saturday will be accompanied by clear skies and that will allow temperatures to warm all the way back up into the mid 40s on Saturday afternoon. We will top out near 46° in the River City as we kick off the weekend ahead! Temperatures look as though they will be even warmer for our Sunday; the latest model data indicates that we will reach 51° on Sunday afternoon under crystal clear skies. While I understand, no one should ever look forward to Monday, especially with a weekend still ahead, temperatures do look like they will be even warmer for our Monday. We'll reach high temperatures near 55° for the beginning of our next work week.