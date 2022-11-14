Rain and plunging temperatures

Despite our crystal clear skies, Monday afternoon‘s high temperature only claimed as high as 47°, which is 10° below the norm for this time of the year. Dry weather is expected to linger across the Tri-State this evening as temperatures gradually dwindle from 40° at 7 o’clock to just 37° by 10PM. In fact, 37° will likely be our overnight low temperature as increasing cloud cover paired with our next chance of rainfall rolls northward into the Tri-State overnight tonight and in the early Tuesday morning. Be sure to have the umbrella and heavy jackets handy tomorrow morning, it’s expected to be a cool, damp day.
While it’s possible that the areas along and north of I-64 see brief periods of wintry mixture or even wet snowfall tomorrow morning, the Tri-State is primarily looking at a rainfall event for our Tuesday ahead. The latest model data indicates that we will see sustained rain chances between the hours 2AM and 1PM. Isolated showers or sprinkles may linger in spots through dinner time Tuesday. As far as rainfall totals go, the majority Of us will receive less than 0.2".
As conditions dry out Tuesday evening, temperatures will plunge back down toward the freezing mark overnight and into early Wednesday morning. Expect a morning low temperature near 33° on Wednesday - with blustery winds from the west as high as 20 mph, isolated snow flurries will remain a possibility through Wednesday morning as well. By Wednesday afternoon however, temperatures will have peaked in the low 40s area wide; expect an afternoon high temperature near 41° in Evansville on Wednesday. Clear skies paired with a much cooler air mass Wednesday night will allow temperatures to plummet into the mid 20s for early Thursday morning - expect a morning low temperature stepping out the door Thursday near 26°.