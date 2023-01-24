Rain and snow arrive tonight

The National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings for tonight and part of our Wednesday. The Advisories and Warnings have been issued ahead of the arrival of tonight‘s anticipated rain and snow. The latest model data indicates that the first of the rain chances will reach our westernmost communities over the next few hours before becoming more widespread by 10 o’clock. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s at that point, but the mercury will have dropped to near freezing for most of the region just a few hours later. Those falling temperatures will give way to periods of wintry mix and snowfall for much of the Lower Ohio Valley overnight.
Chances of sleet and snow will continue throughout the predawn hours Wednesday before shifting northward closer to sunrise. It appears as though the last of our midweek snow chances will exit north of the Tri-State by noon. According to the latest model data, the areas between the Ohio River, and I-64 may see as much as 1" or 2" of accumulation, but the communities along and north of I-64 could see upwards of 2' to 4" of snowfall by early Wednesday afternoon. While 4" of snow sounds like a lot, there are spots along a line from St. Louis to Indianapolis that could see as much as 8 or more inches of snow by Wednesday night.