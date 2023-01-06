Rain arrives for the weekend

It was a pleasant end to the work week as temperatures reached back up into the upper 40s and low 50s area wide under mainly sunny skies. Unfortunately, this evening will bring about increasing cloud cover and eventually chances of rainfall overnight. After reaching 47° in Evansville earlier on today, we will fall to 39° by dinner time before bottoming out near 35° overnight into early tomorrow morning. The latest model data indicates that the first of our rain chances will reach our westernmost communities after midnight tonight.
We will wake up to overcast skies and isolated rainfall early Saturday. On and off rain showers will continue to affect the Tri-State throughout our Saturday and even well into our Sunday. The scattered rainfall and lack of sunshine will only allow temperatures to reach the mid 40s tomorrow and while it won’t be a washout by any means, our pesky rain chances will make for a damp weekend ahead. Fortunately between Saturday and Sunday, we aren't looking at much more than 0.2” of rainfall across the region. Expect sunshine to return to the Tri-State as the sun rises on a new work week Monday - we will reach 49° and Evansville that day under crystal clear skies.