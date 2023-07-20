Rain chances, a cold front and a beautiful weekend ahead

While conditions have remained primarily quiet throughout our Thursday afternoon, that may not be the case as we roll into our Thursday evening. An inbound cold from pushing southeastward from portions of Central Illinois and Southern Indiana will settle in over the Tri-State over the next few hours. As that occurs, our ample supply of heat and humidity will butt up against that advancing cold front, generating scattered showers and thunderstorms in spots. Fortunately, the latest model data continues to indicate that the overall likelihood of widespread strong to Severe storms setting up ahead of the cold front remains low.
The latest projections place the storms reaching our northwesternmost communities between 8PM and 9PM this evening. That rainfall will reach in over Evansville by midnight before pushing south and dissipating during the predawn hours on Friday. Despite the latest model data indicating a less than significant threat of strong to potentially Severe storms, the Storm Prediction Center has (for the time being) maintained their threat for Severe weather over the Tri-State, indicating some storms may produce some blustery winds, and small hail.
Following the passage of the cold front early Friday, conditions are expected to rapidly improve for the upcoming weekend. Expecting afternoon high temperatures near 84° under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies on Friday with less humidity. Temperatures will fall to 63° early Saturday morning. Our mostly sunny conditions will be accompanied by little to no humidity, making for an absolutely gorgeous Saturday afternoon. After reaching a high near 85° on Saturday, we'll climb up to 87° by Sunday. Unfortunately, the pleasant weather isn't expected to last forever - scattered showers and thunderstorms will roll back into the Lower Ohio Valley late Sunday evening.