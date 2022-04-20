Rain chances and warmth surge

Scattered rainfall has made its way back in across the Tri-State this evening and will continue to linger throughout the Lower Ohio Valley for much of the overnight and into Thursday morning. As rain chances intensify over the coming hours, temperatures will gradually dwindle to 56° by early Thursday morning. While the heaviest of our anticipated rain is expected to roll through overnight, you'll still want to take an umbrella to work with you as you had out the door early tomorrow.
On and off rain showers are expected to linger for portions of the Tri-State through at least 11AM or noon on Thursday. By the time it's all said and done, some portions of the Tri-State could see more than 0.50" of rainfall in total. As the rainfall and cloud cover depart, temperatures will continue to rise; by tomorrow evening's commute, we will be looking at temperatures near 72° under partly cloudy skies. The mercury is expected the dip towards 69° by dinnertime before tumbling all the way back down to 59° by early Friday morning.
Friday looks as though it will be nothing short of spectacular - afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s for the first time since mid October; our anticipated high temperature of 81° will be the River City's hottest in over six months! Saturday believe it or not, looks even warmer! Mostly sunny skies paired with a breezy southerly wind flow will help drive temperatures back up to 82° that afternoon. While Sunday looks like it will be slightly cooler, I'm not so sure anyone we complaining about 80° and the mostly cloudy skies that afternoon. Unfortunately, it does look like chances of rain for will roll back into the region just in time for Sunday evening.