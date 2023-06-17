Rain chances increase into our Father's Day

Let's clear the air... metaphorically and literally. Rain chances may be in store for our Father's Day but almost certainly for our Juneteenth. I know we don't want to have rain chances on holidays, but they may actually help clear the air. Air quality has been down-right bad for the better part of a month now, but we may have a few days of relief due to a pattern shift.
Unfortunately, after the winds change, cleaning but more humid and mild air will settle in its place. Not too bad of a trade off in my opinion.
TONIGHT:
63 & MOSTLY CLEAR
Tonight will be mostly clear with hazy conditions continuing but at least temperatures will be cool. At times due to the humidity, it even feels a bit chilly during the middle of the night.
TOMORROW:
88 & MOSTLY SUNNY W/ CHANCES FOR THUNDERSTORMS
Our father's day will feature mostly sunny conditions which is great news! As we head into the afternoon, chances for showers and a few pop-up thunderstorms will present themselves but chances will still be low. It won't be until the evening and overnight that we actually see significant and widespread rain chances for the Tri-State.
Ahead of the rain chances in the evening, air quality should improve immensely during the afternoon and evening with wildfire smoke clearing west to east as a cold front sweeps the thickest of the smoke out of the area.
MONDAY:
68 / 79 & THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY
Now rain chances increase tomorrow because of Monday, which is our biggest chance for rain in the next seven days. Rain amounts could be decent enough to help with our current "dry" situation. Some areas –as of right now– could see up to 1" of rain. Most locations probably around 0.25-0.75". The window for rain looks to be for most of the day so you'll definitely want to prepare for rain and consider alternate outdoor plans the whole day Monday.
REST OF THE WEEK:
MILDER & SUNNY
After Monday, we have a few rain chances Tuesday afternoon, and then not again until pop-up showers are possible this upcoming Friday and Saturday afternoons.
Temperatures will trend mild, but humidity will consistently been higher than it has been so it will be a humid mild instead of the dry heat we've been dealing with. At least, I am expecting air quality to be less of a concern with some cleaner air and wind directions favoring less wildfire smoke intrusion in the coming week.
