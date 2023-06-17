 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air now in
effect until midnight CDT Sunday night for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Sunday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Rain chances increase into our Father's Day

  • Updated
  • 0
23-6-17 Thailscrab
Gunnar Consol
Let's clear the air... metaphorically and literally. Rain chances may be in store for our Father's Day but almost certainly for our Juneteenth. I know we don't want to have rain chances on holidays, but they may actually help clear the air. Air quality has been down-right bad for the better part of a month now, but we may have a few days of relief due to a pattern shift.

Unfortunately, after the winds change, cleaning but more humid and mild air will settle in its place. Not too bad of a trade off in my opinion. 

TONIGHT:
63 & MOSTLY CLEAR
Tonight will be mostly clear with hazy conditions continuing but at least temperatures will be cool. At times due to the humidity, it even feels a bit chilly during the middle of the night.

TOMORROW:
88 & MOSTLY SUNNY W/ CHANCES FOR THUNDERSTORMS
Our father's day will feature mostly sunny conditions which is great news! As we head into the afternoon, chances for showers and a few pop-up thunderstorms will present themselves but chances will still be low. It won't be until the evening and overnight that we actually see significant and widespread rain chances for the Tri-State.

Ahead of the rain chances in the evening, air quality should improve immensely during the afternoon and evening with wildfire smoke clearing west to east as a cold front sweeps the thickest of the smoke out of the area.

MONDAY:
68 / 79 & THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY
Now rain chances increase tomorrow because of Monday, which is our biggest chance for rain in the next seven days. Rain amounts could be decent enough to help with our current "dry" situation. Some areas –as of right now– could see up to 1" of rain. Most locations probably around 0.25-0.75".  The window for rain looks to be for most of the day so you'll definitely want to prepare for rain and consider alternate outdoor plans the whole day Monday.

REST OF THE WEEK:
MILDER & SUNNY
After Monday, we have a few rain chances Tuesday afternoon, and then not again until pop-up showers are possible this upcoming Friday and Saturday afternoons. 

Temperatures will trend mild, but humidity will consistently been higher than it has been so it will be a humid mild instead of the dry heat we've been dealing with. At least, I am expecting air quality to be less of a concern with some cleaner air and wind directions favoring less wildfire smoke intrusion in the coming week. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you